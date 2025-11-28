Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Stock Position Increased by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for 0.7% of Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Susquehanna set a $350.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of RCL opened at $266.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.01 and a 52-week high of $366.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.58.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

