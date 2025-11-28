Jeffrey Yu Purchases 16,500 Shares of OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Stock

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Yu acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $12,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 6,753,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,510.70. The trade was a 0.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 25th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,287.50.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Jeffrey Yu bought 17,200 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $17,544.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Yu bought 5,700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $5,301.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Jeffrey Yu bought 400 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $380.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $1,112.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $637.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 2,100 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $1,806.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 11,810 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $10,274.70.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Jeffrey Yu bought 11,670 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $9,452.70.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jeffrey Yu purchased 24,319 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $20,671.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ONMD traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 12,467,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,630,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 million, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 1.09. OneMedNet Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $4.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

OneMedNet ( NASDAQ:ONMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONMD. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneMedNet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OneMedNet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONMD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMedNet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneMedNet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management bought a new stake in OneMedNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

