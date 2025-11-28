Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 37,589 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,069,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,589 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 3.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.65% of Enbridge worth $635,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 137.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074,827 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,490,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,404,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,371,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,785,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $818,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts cut Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.