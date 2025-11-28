GM Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,527 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 243.2% during the second quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 105.8% during the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $230.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,848,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,574.74. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

