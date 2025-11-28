Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. The trade was a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $873,578.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 396,578 shares in the company, valued at $92,557,339.42. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $230.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $258.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

