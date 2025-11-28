Scotia Capital Inc. Has $64.01 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,787 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $64,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,916,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after buying an additional 1,885,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.89.

Oracle Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $205.29 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

