Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,185,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,196 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Comcast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,154,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,289,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,906 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 35,905,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,281,458,000 after purchasing an additional 490,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $940,015,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Arete reduced their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

