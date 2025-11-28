Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $9.42 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,123 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,260,635,000 after acquiring an additional 290,799 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,976,000 after purchasing an additional 641,654 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,847,000 after purchasing an additional 471,648 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 167,791 shares of company stock valued at $27,781,124 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $165.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.27. The stock has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

