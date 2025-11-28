WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,296.6% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,049,000 after acquiring an additional 34,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $614.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $608.64 and its 200-day moving average is $572.00. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

