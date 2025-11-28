Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $379.00 Price Target at HSBC

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HSBC from $388.00 to $379.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.16.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.70. 130,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,700. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 26,098 shares of company stock worth $8,426,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,868,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 196,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,401,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 263,710 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $83,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.