Benchmark Cuts Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Price Target to $17.00

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Super Group (SGHC) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Group (SGHC) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Super Group (SGHC) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SGHC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.88. 1,231,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.09. Super Group has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 43.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Super Group (SGHC)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

