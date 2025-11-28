Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Price

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.94% from the company’s current price.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

ARE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 94,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,701. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $111.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The company had revenue of $751.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

