State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Trane Technologies worth $93,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. HSBC cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.07.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Trane Technologies stock opened at $420.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.85. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The stock has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

