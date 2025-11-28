Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Berenberg Bank from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $334.00 to $320.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.56.

ZS stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.33. The company had a trading volume of 576,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of -983.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.49 and a 200-day moving average of $290.94. Zscaler has a one year low of $164.78 and a one year high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $3,141,875.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,519.40. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $2,140,823.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at $23,263,655.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zscaler by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

