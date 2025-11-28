Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 47,151 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,151 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.16% of Veeva Systems worth $76,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.88.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VEEV opened at $240.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.54 and a 52 week high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The business had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

