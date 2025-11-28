Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,450,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,692 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises about 2.1% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 2.71% of Monster Beverage worth $1,656,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $75.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,760.69. This represents a 63.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

