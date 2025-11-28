Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 56,585 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,165,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,585 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AT&T were worth $62,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,139,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310,560 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $5,266,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,039,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,066,000 after buying an additional 2,066,026 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,228,655,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

AT&T Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

