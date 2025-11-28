Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,904 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE CL opened at $80.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.54. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $74.54 and a one year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.