Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,336 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 0.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.28% of W.W. Grainger worth $139,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 52.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.0% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $945.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $954.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,005.49. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,221.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 25.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1,009.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GWW

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.