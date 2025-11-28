Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 66,400 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 66,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.13% of General Motors worth $59,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $444,319,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 5.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 269,006 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in General Motors by 22.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in General Motors by 19.6% during the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 109,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $66.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $45,185,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,989,943.65. This trade represents a 63.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,498.70. This represents a 72.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,288,534 shares of company stock worth $79,253,568. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GM stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $73.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.