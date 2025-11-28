Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 4,551 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,066 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $50,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.07.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

