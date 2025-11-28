Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Purchases 21,114 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.4% of Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $2,411,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,968,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,127,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 17.4% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 78,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $146.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

