Head to Head Comparison: Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) versus Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Stagwell has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stagwell and Baosheng Media Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $2.89 billion 0.47 $2.26 million $0.06 89.50 Baosheng Media Group $624,087.00 8.29 -$26.87 million N/A N/A

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and Baosheng Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell -0.06% 14.54% 2.79% Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Baosheng Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Stagwell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stagwell and Baosheng Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 1 3 3 1 2.50 Baosheng Media Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Stagwell presently has a consensus target price of $8.15, indicating a potential upside of 51.77%. Given Stagwell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stagwell is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Summary

Stagwell beats Baosheng Media Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, advance media platform, and media studios; and technology-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Baosheng Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. The company also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. Its advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.