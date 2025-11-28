Financial Survey: Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) versus NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC)

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications 142.92% 119.94% 47.45% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

63.3% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sequans Communications and NeoMagic”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $37.33 million 2.33 $57.57 million ($8.08) -0.75 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sequans Communications has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sequans Communications and NeoMagic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 1 0 2 1 2.75 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sequans Communications presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.72%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Summary

Sequans Communications beats NeoMagic on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules. The company also provides software, including source code and tools to enable manufacturers to integrate their solutions into their devices; and design support services. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. Sequans Communications S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Paris, France.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

