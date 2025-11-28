Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 3,404 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,111 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,713 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $538,133.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,039.68. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $148.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.86. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $144.09 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

