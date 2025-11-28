Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $46.47 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2,731.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,551,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496,358 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $46,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Coupang by 43.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Coupang by 600.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coupang news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $686,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $372,662.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 147,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,795.54. This represents a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 913,633 shares of company stock worth $29,143,084 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $27.93 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Coupang had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Arete Research initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nomura upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

