Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 150,484 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150,484 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $37,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shopify from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.69.

Shopify Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $159.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.43. The firm has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.73. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.