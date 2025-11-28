Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.30 and last traded at C$5.64, with a volume of 11308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.47.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.87. The stock has a market cap of C$201.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.16 million for the quarter. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc is an exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company owns and operates shale oil and gas properties in the United States. Its segments include the United States, Canada, and Other. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

