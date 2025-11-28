Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.90 and last traded at GBX 8.70, with a volume of 6470665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10.

Blencowe Resources Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of £30.87 million, a PE ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 0.87.

About Blencowe Resources

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

