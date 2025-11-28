Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Acquired by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 30,110.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,841,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $661,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 601,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,812,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,445,000 after acquiring an additional 591,800 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $254.33 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $247.18 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

