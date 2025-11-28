CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Sold by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,571,447,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 7,676.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,685 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CME Group by 370.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,068,000 after buying an additional 2,089,935 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $218,842,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,182,000 after acquiring an additional 808,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $280.87 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.62 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.71.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at $68,540,742.21. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,147 shares of company stock valued at $562,079. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

