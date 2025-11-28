Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $153.33 and last traded at $153.33, with a volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.00.

Wacoal Trading Up 3.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.35.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Wacoal had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 10.52%.The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

