Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kubota Corp. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $73.16 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 2977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KUBTY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kubota from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kubota from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kubota has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Kubota Corp. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

