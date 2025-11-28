Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.9390, with a volume of 380464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

A number of research firms have commented on FSM. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upgraded Fortuna Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Fortuna Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $246.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.19 million. Fortuna Mining had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 14.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,280,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878,857 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fortuna Mining by 80.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,530,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706,611 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Mining by 38.1% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,707,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Mining by 17.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,307,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,971 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Mining by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,947,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,143 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

