Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,877,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,807 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $363,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its position in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. City State Bank grew its stake in Vistra by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on VST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Melius assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,842,690.90. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,137,265.25. This represents a 21.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 868,339 shares of company stock valued at $173,242,584. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock opened at $177.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%.The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

