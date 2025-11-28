Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,170,000 after purchasing an additional 242,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $1,239,834,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $866,843,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,327,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

