Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Sells 884 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 1,222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 68.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $217.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.10 and its 200 day moving average is $233.06. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.43 and a twelve month high of $258.75.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.45.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

