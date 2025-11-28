Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.78 and last traded at $108.4650, with a volume of 108451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSEM shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.87.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $395.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

