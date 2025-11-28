Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 464 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Caterpillar by 294.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total value of $6,034,465.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,576.40. The trade was a 55.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total transaction of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,333.24. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $572.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $528.23 and a 200 day moving average of $441.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $267.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $596.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

