Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.8050, with a volume of 284593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $1,515,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 17.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Barclays by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 40,066 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

