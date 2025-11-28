Groupama Asset Managment Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $34,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.32.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $572.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $528.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $596.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

In related news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total value of $686,664.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,323 shares in the company, valued at $757,047.06. This trade represents a 47.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,312.16. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 86,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,118 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

