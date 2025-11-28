Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.3260, with a volume of 743640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 4.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

