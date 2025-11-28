iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.9520, with a volume of 6718725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 3.5%

The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

