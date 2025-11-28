Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 34,219,900 NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,219,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,545,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.66% of NextEra Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 68,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 168,168 shares of company stock worth $13,917,670 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE NEE opened at $85.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

