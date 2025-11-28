Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $383.12 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $238.73 and a 1-year high of $403.30. The company has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

