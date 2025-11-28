Sue Rivett Acquires 4,894 Shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 per share, for a total transaction of £978.80.

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 27th, Sue Rivett acquired 4,421 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 per share, with a total value of £972.62.

On Monday, September 29th, Sue Rivett bought 4,459 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 per share, for a total transaction of £980.98.

Pharos Energy Stock Up 4.0%

Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The firm has a market cap of £86.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. Pharos Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 17.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 27.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

