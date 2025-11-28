Thomas Kosasa Acquires 55,000 Shares of OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Stock

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Kosasa purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $20,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,480,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,713.12. This represents a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Kosasa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 24th, Thomas Kosasa bought 6,000 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $5,580.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Thomas Kosasa acquired 581,395 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $499,999.70.

NASDAQ ONMD opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. OneMedNet Corporation has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $101.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.09.

OneMedNet ( NASDAQ:ONMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONMD. Correct Capital Wealth Management purchased a new position in OneMedNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in OneMedNet by 141.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OneMedNet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ONMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised OneMedNet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneMedNet in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMedNet has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

