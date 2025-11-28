OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Insider Acquires $699,999.72 in Stock

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Yu bought 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $699,999.72. Following the purchase, the insider owned 6,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,712.20. This trade represents a 32.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 25th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $1,287.50.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Jeffrey Yu bought 17,200 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $17,544.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Yu purchased 5,700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $5,301.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 400 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $380.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Jeffrey Yu bought 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $1,112.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $637.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 2,100 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $1,806.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 11,810 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $10,274.70.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Jeffrey Yu bought 11,670 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $9,452.70.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jeffrey Yu purchased 24,319 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $20,671.15.

OneMedNet Price Performance

Shares of OneMedNet stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. OneMedNet Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OneMedNet ( NASDAQ:ONMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONMD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneMedNet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OneMedNet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMedNet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in OneMedNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of OneMedNet in the 3rd quarter worth $4,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

Further Reading

