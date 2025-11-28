Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 723 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $18,212.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 388,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,783,191.44. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 718 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $18,072.06.

On Thursday, November 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 733 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $18,434.95.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,593 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $59,120.40.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,161 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $25,774.20.

On Friday, November 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 140 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $3,521.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $5,030.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,637 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $81,105.10.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 352 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $7,803.84.

On Friday, October 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,089 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $52,621.91.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 772 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $17,061.20.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACR opened at $21.34 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $155.48 million, a PE ratio of -1,066.22 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 69.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $8,282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 76,688 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.3% in the second quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 60.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ACR shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised ACRES Commercial Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. JMP Securities set a $24.50 price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

