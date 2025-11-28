Vlad Vitoc Purchases 10,500 Shares of MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Stock

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) CEO Vlad Vitoc acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $10,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 831,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,478.37. The trade was a 1.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
MAIA Biotechnology Stock Up 5.3%
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAIA opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $41.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.01.
MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
